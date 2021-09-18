Possible Match For John Cena At WrestleMania 38 Already Being Teased

As PWMania.com previously reported, John Cena will not be part of WWE for the time being due to filming commitments.

While there is no timetable for Cena’s return, speculation has already begun in regards to Cena possibly returning for WWE Wrestlemania 38. During an interview with The Mirror, Balor teased a match against Cena:

“I can’t think of a better place to face John Cena than at Wrestlemania, I’ve got a bone to pick with John, the Summerslam main event was mine, my name was printed on the contract, however, John signed it. There’s certainly an issue that needs to be settled between me and John. And if we can do that at Wrestlemania all the better.”

Balor also commented on WWE returning to the United Kingdom:

“I’m excited to be returning to the UK very soon, a place where I started my wrestling career, I have many many great memories. I’m very glad the pandemic is behind us; we’re opening the doors and we’re getting back out on the road and performing in front of the fans.”

“I think the UK crowd brings a very distinct energy to the building, I think it might be to do with the huge football culture of singing songs and chanting in the crowds that really translates into the wrestling arenas. They bring that energy, the same energy that they bring to the football games into the WWE live events and that energy is something that is very unique to the UK.”