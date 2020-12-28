Possible Match For Tonight’s RAW, Bobby Lashley’s Next Championship Defense, More

WWE reportedly has plans for an eight-man tag team match on tonight’s RAW with The Hurt Business vs. The New Day, Riddle and Jeff Hardy, according to Fightful Select.

On a related note, there’s been talk of moving up the next title defense for WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley. There’s no word yet on when that would be, but if moved up, it likely would be on an upcoming RAW. The Wrestling Observer recently reported that there were plans to hold Riddle vs. Lashley for the title at the 2021 Royal Rumble PPV on 1/31.

In other news for RAW tonight, officials were hoping to announce Royal Rumble entrants and new names for Legends Night.