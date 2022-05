The Wrestling Observer reports that the following three big matches are not confirmed but are being planned for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns this summer-

-Reigns vs. Riddle on 7/2 at Money in the Bank in Las Vegas

-Reigns vs. Randy Orton on 7/30 at SummerSlam in Nashville

-Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre on 9/3 at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff

Reigns recently signed a new WWE deal that has him working fewer dates, but he’s still expected to work most Premium Live Events.