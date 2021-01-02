Possible Name For Randy Orton vs. The Fiend Gimmick Match At Royal Rumble

As reported before here on PWMania, it was revealed by Ringside News that WWE has plans for another big gimmick match between Randy Orton and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 31.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer reports that the match is booked on the schedule, and the tentative idea is to call the match a Firefly Fun House match.

There’s no word yet on what the Firefly Fun House match will consist of, but Wyatt beat John Cena in the same match at WrestleMania 36