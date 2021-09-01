Possible Name For WWE Queen Of The Ring Tournament

It looks like the name of the inaugural WWE Queen of the Ring tournament has been revealed.

WWE filed to trademark “Queen’s Crown Tournament” on August 27. The following use description was included with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) filing:

“Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information”

As we’ve noted, WWE is reportedly scheduled to hold the finals of the 2021 King of the Ring Tournament and the finals of the first-ever Queen of the Ring Tournament at the WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, October 21. It’s believed that the tournaments will begin on the RAW and SmackDown episodes that serve as the lead-in to Crown Jewel in early October.

WWE has not officially announced the QOTR and KOTR tournaments as of this writing, but announcements are expected shortly.