Possible New Team Name For The Revival

The former Dash Wilder applied for another trademark on 4/10 for “Fear The Revolt” for the following:

“G & S: Hats; Pants; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.”

“G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestlers and sports entertainers in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

So, The Revolt may be the new tag team name post-WWE. We reported before here on PWMania.com that the former Wilder will be using the name Cash Wheeler on the indys and the former Scott Dawson will be using the name Dax Hardwood on the indys.