Possible New WWE Show In the Works?, WWE Files for “Iron Survivor Challenge” Trademark

WWE recently applied to trademark the name “Iron Survivor Challenge.”

The use description “Iron Survivor Challenge” included with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) filing suggests that this could be a new show or digital series in the works. The following is the use description:

“IRON SURVIVOR CHALLENGE™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.”

There has been no official word on what the “Iron Survivor Challenge” name will be used for, but the trademark was filed on Thursday, November 10.