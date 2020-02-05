Possible NXT Match For Tonight

It looks like tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network may feature Dominik Dijakovic vs. Killian Dain, with the winner going on to challenge NXT North American Champion Keith Lee at the “Takeover: Portland” event on February 16.

As seen above, WWE just released new video of Dijakovic at the WWE Performance Center, talking about why he should be the #1 contender to Lee following last Wednesday’s match with Damian Priest.

“I mean, I feel like I’m the #1 contender,” Dijakovic said. “I don’t know why Keith and Regal, for whatever reason, they’re dragging their feet. I mean, Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic, that’s a match that everybody wants, certainly I want it, at ‘Takeover: Portland’ for the NXT North American Championship. I mean, I think Keith has a ton of momentum right now. He’s steam-rolling, he’s like a locomotive and nobody can stop him, but he knows, he knows in his head, that Dominik Dijakovic can stop him. Once that North American Championship is on the line, on the big stage of Takeover, Keith knows…”

That’s when Dijakovic was interrupted by Dain.

“Listen to him, listen to him. You shut your mouth,” Dain ordered. “I’d love to know what makes you think you’re next in line. The way I see it, you’re in my way.”

Dijakovic responded, “I’m in your way? So you want to fight?”

“Absolutely,” Dain fired back.

“Now you’re in my way,” Dijakovic said as he walked off

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.