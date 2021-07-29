Possible Opponent For Jon Moxley At AEW All Out, King Haku Appears On Dynamite

– On the July 28th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley cut a promo on NJPW star Hiroshi Tanahashi. Earlier in the show, a video aired of Tanahashi issuing a challenge for the IWGP United States title.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed Moxley’s promo and a possible match for Moxley at AEW’s All Out PPV:

“What I do know is that fairly recently, at 4am, Jon Moxley had a discussion – I don’t know the night, I think it was the night of the taping – with Tony Khan, and he had an idea for a match which I believe is for the September 5 pay-per-view. And Tony Khan liked the idea. I knew it was a top New Japan wrestler, I didn’t know the name of who it was, but I know about the discussion.”

It now appears that Lance Archer will be defending the IWGP United States title against Hiroshi Tanahashi at NJPW’s Resurgence show on August 14th in Los Angeles.

BREAKING: During @AEW Dynamite, @tanahashi1_100 issued a challenge to the winner of the night's IWGP US Heavyweight Championship bout! Now, Tanahashi has revealed a time and place: RESURGENCE: The Torch at L.A. Coliseum! TICKETS: https://t.co/6ukDAMgO4C#njresurgence pic.twitter.com/DK5yWiSmjB — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 29, 2021

– Also on the July 28th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite, Lance Archer retained the IWGP United States title against NJPW star Hikuleo. Former WWE and WCW star King Haku accompanied Hikuleo to ringside and interfered during the match when the referee was distracted.