Possible Opponent for Paul Wight In AEW Being Teased

In an interview with PopCulture.com, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal commented on a possible match against Paul Wight in an AEW ring:

“I hear Paul Wight’s still talking trash, so I’m going to work out really hard this summer, and maybe we could do something very, very soon. Last time it was due out of bureaucracy and red tape, now there is no red tape. So, I’m going to go on because I’m still kind of sore from the table, so I’m going to go for it this summer, pump these muscles up here. I’ll be waiting for you, Mr. Paul.”

While speaking with ComicBook.com, Wight commented on a match against O’Neal which has been rumored for years:

“It’s been the biggest tease ever between Shaq [versus] me for how many years. At some point, you either never do it because you can’t live up to the tease, or we need to hurry up and do it before it gets to be yesterday’s news.”