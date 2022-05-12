Possible Owen Hart Women’s Tournament Change Due To AEW Star Suffering Injury

AEW taped a segment for this week’s Rampage where Tony Schiavone interviewed AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill with The Baddies (Kiera Hogan & Red Velvet). Schiavone announced that Hikaru Shida is currently injured, so Kris Statlander will be replacing her against Red Velvet in a Owen Hart Foundation Tournament match that is scheduled to take place next Friday 5/20.

Schiavone did not give details on Shida’s injury but he said she was hurt during the Street Fight against Serena Deeb on 4/27 in Philly. Deeb won that match.

Shida’s social media shows that she has been in Japan as of late. There is no confirmation that she is legit injured as of now but we will update you when more information is available.

