Possible Photo Of Edge’s Injury At WWE Backlash

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Edge reportedly suffered a torn triceps during the loss to Randy Orton at WWE Backlash, which aired on tonight’s pay-per-view but was taped back on Sunday, June 7 at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. It looks like Edge suffered the tear in his right arm. A large bruise was visible near Edge’s elbow bad on his right arm, as you can see in the Twitter photos below. WWE tweeted a teaser for Edge’s future after the match, which closed the Backlash pay-per-view.

“#TheViper @RandyOrton is ending this match the same way he started it. What does this mean for @EdgeRatedR? #WWEBacklash,” they wrote, as seen below.

They wrote in a follow-up tweet with a photo of Edge being checked in the ring by medics, “What condition could BOTH @RandyOrton and @EdgeRatedR be in following the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever? #WWEBacklash”

There’s still no timetable for Edge’s return, but a torn triceps usually requires around 8 months or so of recovery time and surgery. The injury and the finish to the match were both kept quiet through WWE until Sunday. It’s likely we will hear an update on Edge’s condition now that the match has aired. Stay tuned for updates.