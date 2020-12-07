Possible Plans For Charlotte And Andrade On RAW

WWE may be pairing Charlotte Flair and her fiance Andrade up in the storylines soon. It was reported today by @Wrestlevotes that there has been talk of doing an on-screen pairing with Flair and Andrade when they return to TV. The idea behind the pairing would be to use Flair’s star power to help elevate Andrade into the main event scene.

It should be noted that the idea has been discussed, but not decided on at this point. There is no word yet on when Flair and Andrade will be back on TV after taking short hiatuses for minor surgeries.