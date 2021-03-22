Possible Plans For Rhea Ripley On RAW

Rhea Ripley is reportedly scheduled to be a heel on the WWE RAW brand.

As noted, WWE has announced that the former WWE NXT and NXT UK Women’s Champion will make her official RAW debut during tonight’s post-Fastlane edition of RAW on the USA Network. PWInsider reports that current plans call for Ripley to be on the heel side of the brand when she debuts tonight.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Ripley on tonight’s show, but there have been rumors on a possible showdown with RAW Women’s Champion Asuka.

Stay tuned for more on Ripley’s RAW debut.