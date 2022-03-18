Possible Reason For CM Punk’s Absence From AEW Television

CM Punk hasn’t appeared on AEW television since he defeated MJF in a dog collar match at the 2022 Revolution PPV. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that filming for the second season of the Starz show Heels will be taking place over the next several weeks. Punk is reportedly continuing his role from the first season and that could explain his absence from Dynamite and Rampage.

Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO of Starz, recently said the following about the show being renewed:

“It’s clear from the critical and fan acclaim that the stories and characters from the Duffy Wrestling League have made a connection with audiences bringing a community that is not often found to premium TV. I’m excited for our amazing cast and executive producers to get back into the ring together for a second season.”

Punk recently teased that he would be competing for the AEW World Title and there has been speculation that he will be “Hangman” Adam Page’s challenger at the 2022 Double or Nothing PPV in Las Vegas.

While speaking to media after the Revolution PPV, Punk said the following about a possible title match:

“I don’t know how many matches I have left. So if I am not working my way towards a title shot, if I am not trying to be where Hangman is, I don’t know what I am doing. So, I do think that is something that might happen. Keep your eyes on it, I don’t know. There’s a ranking system here, I think I am doing pretty good, and we will see. I like Hangman though, and it’s a lot easier to wrestle someone when you hate them. I like that cowboy.”