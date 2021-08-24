Possible Reason For Karrion Kross Getting An Updated Look, Backstage News

As PWMania.com previously reported, Karrion Kross was given an updated look on the August 23rd 2021 edition of WWE RAW.

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast was able to get a quote from a source regarding why Kross was given a mask and suspenders. The source stated that “everything & everyone must be marketable. Toys, shirts, imaging, and accessories. You need to stand out to sell and this is how they sell.”

Spoke to a source regarding Kross’s new ring gear. His response : “Everything & everyone must be marketable. Toys, shirts, imaging, and accessories. You need to stand out to sell and this is how they sell” pic.twitter.com/rooHCMowsO — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) August 24, 2021

Austin was a once in a lifetime character. Look at the roster at the same time. WWE loves cartoons that standout — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) August 24, 2021

The new look for Kross has received a significant amount of negative feedback on social media, with many memes popping up poking fun at Kross’ new look. Kross has not commented on the new gear as of this writing, but he did re-tweet clips from last night’s match.

Kross appears to be done with the NXT brand after losing the NXT Title to Samoa Joe at Sunday’s Takeover 36 event. He is still listed on the official NXT roster as of this writing, but he did not work last night’s tapings that will air tonight on the USA Network.

Below is a closer look at Kross’ new gear that WWE posted to Instagram, along with the other shots from last night: