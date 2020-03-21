Possible Reason For Vince McMahon Not Canceling WWE WrestleMania 36

During the recent Busted Open Radio show, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry discussed his opinion on why Vince Mcmahon hasn’t canceled Wrestlemania:

“I think that is if you cancelled it, you would be conceding. You will be letting it [Coronavirus] win. And, I mean, knowing Vince McMahon? He’s not gonna let it win, he’s undefeated. He’s not gonna allow it man.”

“I just know it. And I think that is good for the hope of people. It’s good for the morale of all the people that love pro wrestling.”

“Right now, people are still traveling, still allowed to travel. We could in the next couple of weeks, shut that down. So that would mean that everybody that’s able to wrestle? In order for that to keep happening all of those talent are going to have to basically be stationed in Orlando. Otherwise, they won’t be able to travel from home to, you know, the facility in Orlando; so I mean there’s a lot of things that we could look at with this pandemic.”