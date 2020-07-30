Possible Reason Why Excalibur Wasn’t On AEW Commentary This Week, Warhorse

– Excalibur was not featured on the commentary booth during Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite broadcast. While there is no word on why he wasn’t on Wednesday night’s show, it should be noted that a video surfaced on Wednesday that showed the AEW commentator making some racist comments during an indie show several years ago. We hope to have more soon.

– Following this week’s AEW Dynamite broadcast, the official AEW Twitter account posted a video showing Warhorse reacting to his loss to Cody Rhodes:

SOCIAL EXCLUSIVE@JPWARHORSE showed a lot of strength and determination in his match against @CodyRhodes tonight.

But needless to say, here are All Elite Wrestling – We all now know that WARHORSE RULES ASS!#AEWDynamite. pic.twitter.com/FnzjyVXz2T — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 30, 2020

– Impact Wrestling Superstar Ethan Page tweeted the following on Wednesday night, praising Warhorse for his match with Cody Rhodes: