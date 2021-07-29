Possible Reason Why Karrion Kross Was Booked To Lose To Jeff Hardy

As PWMania.com previously reported, Jeff Hardy had been scheduled to face Karrion Kross in a rematch on the July 26th 2021 edition of WWE RAW but was pulled from the show due to allegedly testing positive for Covid-19. Kross ended up defeating Keith Lee in a match.

During the Mat Men Podcast, Andrew Zarian discussed the storyline with Kross:

“Karrion Kross was supposed to lose again to Jeff Hardy in the rematch and then finally go berserk. I’m not 100% on this but I was told that the plan was that Karrion Kross keeps losing until Scarlett shows up and that’s gonna bring him back on track because she is able to unleash the warrior, whatever they’re calling him, the gladiator in him. When I spoke to somebody over there they were like, ‘Yeah I don’t understand why people are freaking out on the internet, it’s leading to something. Why don’t people understand, we’re telling a story, the match doesn’t matter, the story matters’.”

“Those aren’t my words, I don’t agree that he should be losing but I also agree that sometimes we should let things play out.”