Possible Reasons for WWE NXT Superstar Being Re-Packaged with New Gimmick

WWE NXT 2.0 Superstar A-Kid has been re-packaged.

On Tuesday night’s NXT Great American Bash special, a new vignette for the NXT Superstar Axiom aired. A-Kid, a former NXT UK Heritage Cup champion, has adopted this gimmick.

Axiom highlighted in his latest vignette that he was an exceptionally clever kid who was bullied because of it along with other smart kids. So he decided to take action and learned how to fight back. Axiom went on to say that while he was aware that it would be difficult to leave his current situation, he was gifted in mathematics and could see numbers and equations—everything reduced to a formula—when he closed his eyes. He added that he thinks there is always a solution to an issue, and that although some have stated he is technically brilliant in the ring, everything ultimately has an answer, whether it be in physics or mathematics. When the body fails, the mind may propel you to new heights, Axiom said in his promo. The vignette came to an end once he identified himself as Axiom.

Early in March, WWE started airing vignettes in anticipation of A-Kid’s arrival on the NXT 2.0 brand. On the March 15 broadcast, he made his 2.0 debut by defeating Kushida. After losing to Grayson Waller on the NXT 2.0 show on March 22, A-Kid worked a Triple Threat match alongside Roderick Strong and the winner Cameron Grimes on the episode that aired on March 29.

Since that Triple Threat on March 22, A-Kid has been absent from NXT 2.0. A-Kid was defeated by Charlie Dempsey on the March 10 NXT UK episode before making his NXT 2.0 debut on the March 15 show. The next NXT UK shows, which were taped around the time of his singles defeat to Dempsey, saw him pair with Saxon Huxley for a loss to Dempsey and Rohan Raja as well as a loss to Teoman. After the final NXT 2.0 Triple Threat, A-Kid travelled back to England to work the NXT UK TV tapings in late April. He lost against Dempsey once more in a British Rounds Match that was shown on the May 26 broadcast, carrying on the feud with Die Familie.

Since his defeat by Dempsey on the May 26 show, A-Kid, now known as Axiom, has not appeared on WWE TV. He has been training BJJ at the Daniel Gracie BJJ school in Orlando for some time, as seen by recent social media posts, thus he is in the United States.

A-Kid was most likely re-packaged as Axiom because he used the A-Kid name before WWE signed him in April 2019.

We will keep you informed if there are any updates on when Axiom will make a comeback to NXT 2.0 action or who he might start a feud with. It will be interesting to see how he gets along with the stats expert of the NXT 2.0 women’s division, Kiana James, who is more focused on business numbers. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.

Here are highlights from Tuesday night’s vignette, plus the Axiom logo: