Possible Reasons Why WWE Hasn’t Called Up Santos Escobar and Cameron Grimes

Several WWE NXT stars were called up to the main roster in the 2021 Draft but there were also some notable wrestlers that remained with the NXT brand.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com commented on Santos Escobar:

Alvarez: “I’m watching this match [Escobar vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott] and I’m thinking [that] all they want is some Hispanic superstar that can speak English, and Santos Escobar is a great worker, he’s a good looking guy and he can speak English and he’s stuck here.”

Meltzer: “Yea, that’s what they signed him for and then they obviously…”

Alvarez: “I guess he’s not 7 feet tall but he’s not 5’2.”

Meltzer: “He’s not big and he’s not young.”

Escobar is 37 but WWE is reportedly looking to invest in younger wrestlers that can eventually be Wrestlemania headliners.

In regards to Cameron Grimes, Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co noted that Grimes appears to be getting a character makeover first:

“WrestlingNews.co heard a couple of weeks ago that the reason why Grimes was not moved up to RAW or Smackdown is that Vince McMahon wanted to make changes to the ‘presentation of his character.’