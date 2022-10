The new “Uncle Howdy” character appeared during Bray Wyatt’s promo segment on WWE SmackDown on October 28th, 2022.

Fans have been wondering about Howdy’s identity, and there is a possible clue. Howdy was wearing a cross earring on his left ear, similar to what Bo Dallas wore on WWE television.

Dallas is expected to return to WWE, according to recent reports.

There was also a QR code that was shown during SmackDown which directed fans to this photo: