Possible Spoiler and Backstage News on Uncle Howdy and Bray Wyatt for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Bo Dallas is currently backstage for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, implying that Uncle Howdy will return.

Furthermore, Fightful Select reported that materials for Howdy and Bray Wyatt were sent to SmackDown, which has become the norm recently, even when they don’t appear. Firefly Fun House material was also sent to the show, but it is not guaranteed that it will be used.

Wyatt and LA Knight are expected to appear on SmackDown as the buildup to the inaugural Pitch Black match at the WWE Royal Rumble continues.

