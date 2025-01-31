Possible Spoiler: Big Name In Town For WWE Royal Rumble Amid Return Speculation

Fans could be in for a major surprise at WWE’s Royal Rumble premium live event this Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.

According to PWInsider.com, Becky Lynch is slated to be in attendance for the event. However, it has not been confirmed whether she will compete in the Women’s Royal Rumble match. That said, with Lynch being under contract and in town, her participation seems highly likely.

Lynch wrapped up her WWE commitments before her contract expired on June 1st, shortly after dropping the Women’s World Title to Liv Morgan. For months, speculation suggested she would return in time for Raw’s Netflix premiere on January 6th, but she has remained absent from WWE programming.

During her time away, Lynch has been expanding her career in Hollywood. She is set to appear in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, an upcoming Paramount+ series that begins production in August. Additionally, she will be featured in Happy Gilmore 2 alongside Adam Sandler.