Possible Spoiler: Big Name Rumored For WWE Return During The Draft

Big E of The New Day could make his long-awaited return in the 2023 WWE Draft.

Big E is rumored to make his return to WWE storylines in the upcoming Draft, according to WRKDWrestling, which could be interpreted as a very positive sign for Big E’s health.

Big E suffered a broken neck while teaming with Kofi Kingston for a loss to Sheamus and Ridge Holland on the live SmackDown in Birmingham, Alabama on March 11, 2017. At ringside, he was hit with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex from Holland. He hasn’t wrestled since, and it was later revealed that he had a broken neck with C1 and C6 vertebrae fractures. Big E’s spinal cord and ligaments were unharmed, and he did not require surgery.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Big E recently provided an update on his health following one-year scans on his neck. It was recently reported that a long-term backstage pitch involved The New Day feuding with Imperium, which could be another positive sign for his future. The main event of the feud would be WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Big E.

WWE recently released a list of more than 90 names eligible for the WWE Draft, which can be found by clicking here. Xavier Woods is among those named, as is Kofi Kingston, who is recovering from an ankle injury. WWE NXT Superstars were not included on the list, but some are expected to be called up, as PWMania.com previously reported at this link.

The WWE Draft for 2023 will begin this Friday during the live SmackDown from the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, TX, and will conclude on the May 1 RAW from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX.

