Possible Spoiler: Changes Pitched for WWE SmackDown

As PWMania.com previously reported, a fatal four-way match will take place on tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown to decide who will be the #1 contenders for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

The New Day vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Los Lotharios is currently being advertised. The winners of the match will face The Usos, most likely at Extreme Rules next month.

According to PWInsider, there has reportedly been a pitch made to change the match, and if the suggestion is implemented, it would mean that Imperium and The Brawling Brutes would take the place of Alpha Academy and Los Lotharios in the match.

Aside from that, WWE has confirmed that Logan Paul has agreed to appear on the show after being invited to do so by Triple H, and they appear to be teasing the fact that Paul will challenge Roman Reigns.

In addition, although it has not been confirmed just yet, it is anticipated that Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai will make an appearance, and Bayley is scheduled to compete on the show.

