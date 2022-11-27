Possible Spoiler: Current Plans For Roman Reigns’ Royal Rumble Title Defense

The Bloodline won their match at WWE Survivor Series Saturday night, and Roman Reigns will now focus on his next title defense.

According to WWE sources, Roman Reigns’ current plan for the Royal Rumble is to defend the WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens. Sheamus was originally scheduled for that spot, but according to WrestlinNews.co, it’s now Owens vs. Reigns. The plan, as many have guessed by now, is for KO and Zayn to challenge The Usos for the World Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania.

We heard a few weeks ago that Sami Zayn would face Roman Reigns in a singles match at the Rumble, but we’ve been told that the Zayn vs. Reigns match will not take place until the February Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in Zayn’s hometown of Montreal, Quebec.

Finally, as we’ve stated for months, there are no plans for Reigns to lose the title right now or before WrestleMania.

