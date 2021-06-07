Possible Spoiler For Eva Marie’s RAW Return

There is talk of bringing Eva Marie back to RAW with new “muscle” in the form of a NXT Superstar. WrestleVotes reports that two names being discussed are NXT UK star Piper Niven and NXT star Mercedes Martinez.

This new update goes with the recent report on WWE using Eva to help get over a new Superstar on the RAW roster. WWE has been airing “EVA-LUTION” teaser vignettes for five weeks now and it’s also been teased that Eva will be wrestling herself, not just serving as a manager for this new Superstar she’s put with.

There is no word on when Eva will actually make her RAW return but you can stay tuned to PWMania for the latest.