Possible Spoiler For Otis’ Money in the Bank Briefcase Plans

As seen at the WWE Money in the Bank PPV event, Otis won the briefcase and the ability to challenge any champion at any time over the next year.

In a recent interview with DigitalSpy.com, Otis commented what he was going to do if he won the match:

“If I get the briefcase, we’re challenging for the Tag Team titles. I don’t think there’s a rule of what titles to challenge for, so we’re going to challenge for the Tag Team titles, cash it in and that’s what’s going to happen… if I can get up that ladder.”

Keep in mind that the ladder match was filmed several weeks ago which means that Otis knew he won the match when he made his comments.