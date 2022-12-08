Possible Spoiler for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble

Logan Paul hasn’t been seen on WWE television since he failed to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title at the Crown Jewel premium live event.

Paul announced hours after the event that he tore his MCL, meniscus, and possibly his ACL during his match. Although it was initially thought that he had torn his ACL, it turns out that he only tore his MCL and meniscus, which means he won’t need surgery.

Wade Clemons and Faze Sensei stated in a recent Breakdown video that he heard Paul is going to try to wrestle in six weeks, which would be around the time of the WWE Royal Rumble on January 28th.

The news was mentioned while discussing Conor McGregor’s body transformation following a broken leg.

“Fair play, I would do the same thing that other guys don’t and like almost a pay-to-win type thing because Conor has the money to do it and some other guys may not. But that’s the game you play if you’re a superstar and you have that kind of money, the same reason that Logan Paul has talked about. He’s going to get stem cell therapy. We got an update on that. His MCL was the only thing that was torn. He didn’t have a triple tear. He’s going to try to wrestle in six weeks apparently. He’s going to get stem cell stuff and that stuff is great. You have the money to do it, why the f*ck not?.”

Wade has previously broken news in the boxing world, which Paul is a part of. Paul could announce his participation in the Men’s Royal Rumble match or make a surprise return.

