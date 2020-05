The Viking Raiders will competing against The Street Profits in a miniature golf game during this coming Monday’s edition of RAW, according to Fightful.com. The segment was already filmed in Orlando, Florida.

In addition to that, WWE has been advertising the following for the show:

* MVP Lounge with guest Drew McIntyre

* Andrade vs. Apollo Crews for the United States Title

* Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax vs. Natalya with the winner facing Asuka at WWE Backlash