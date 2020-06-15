Possible Spoiler For Tonight’s RAW

There are now rumors on former World Heavyweight Champion Christian returning to in-ring action for WWE. As PWMania.com previously reported, @Wrestlevotes reported that “something unexpected” was happening during tonight’s RAW broadcast on the USA Network, based on what went down at the TV tapings this afternoon. They included a teaser with the report that said, “Sometimes scares [scars] never heal.” The only thing we could that relates that line to WWE is a lyric from Christian’s “Just Close Your Eyes” theme song. It was also teased that there could be a significant return on tonight’s show.

In an update, Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT is also apparently teasing that Christian could be returning to action with tonight’s RAW. McCarthy responded to the original @Wrestlevotes tweet and wrote, “Can confirm. You’re gonna wanna peep #RAW tonight.” The “peep” looks to be a reference to Christian.

There’s no confirmation that Christian is returning to action tonight, but we will keep you updated. He has made recent WWE TV appearances since WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned, but he hasn’t gotten physical. He currently works as an analyst on FS1’s WWE Backstage show.