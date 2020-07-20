Possible Spoiler For Tonight’s WWE RAW

Mustafa Ali, who was quietly moved to the Raw roster several weeks ago, is at today’s WWE TV taping at the Performance Center.

Ali debuted for WWE in 2016 as part of the Cruiserweight Classic Tournament. He was signed for the 205 Live brand, including a memorable feud with Cedric Alexander before being brought up to the Smackdown roster in 2018. Ali was given a strong push out of the gate, challenging then-WWE Champion Daniel Bryan, before a leg injury halted that storyline.

Ali has been working the blue brand since that point and was speculated to be the “Smackdown Hacker” awhile back.

Ali last wrestled in early February of this year but has not had a TV match since December 2019.

