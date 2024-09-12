Possible Spoiler For WWE NXT Premiere On The CW Network

WWE is about to sign a number of top free agents, and they could make their official debut on the CW Network’s upcoming premiere episode.

The premiere episode of NXT will take place on Tuesday, October 1, at Allstate Arena in Chicago. CM Punk will also appear in the upcoming matches.

In July, Dave Meltzer reported that the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) were expected to sign with WWE. However, nothing has been reported about their current status since then.

PW Nexus (@hashtagPWN), which has broken previous stories, reported today that the tag team is headed to NXT. It was also mentioned that their debut could come as soon as the CW Network premieres.