Possible Spoiler: Former ROH Star At AEW Dynamite Tonight

Former ROH star Tony Deppen is currently backstage for tonight’s AEW Dynamite taping.

There’s no word yet on if Deppen will be making his AEW debut tonight, but Fightful Select has confirmed that he is backstage.

Deppen, who turned 34 on Tuesday, has worked several GCW events since ROH went on hiatus back in December. He also worked for GCW before becoming a ROH regular in 2020. Deppen is a one-time former ROH World Television Champion. He was previously in the Violence Unlimited stable with Homicide, Chris Dickinson and current AEW star Brody King.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Baltimore.