Possible Spoiler: Former WWE Champion Spotted Backstage At SmackDown For The First Time In Months

A former WWE Champion was spotted in Texas ahead of tonight’s WWE Draft edition of SmackDown, according to PWInsider.

AJ Styles is reportedly there, and given that Styles is listed among the names eligible to be drafted, he is likely to appear tonight.

Styles was not around for WrestleMania weekend in Los Angeles, and there was no word on whether he has been at the Performance Center in Orlando.

Styles has been out of action for months due to a broken ankle, and as a result, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have been off WWE TV. That could change tonight or on Monday’s episode of RAW.

