Possible Spoiler: Former WWE Stars Spotted At Royal Rumble Hotel

Several notable names have been spotted in Indianapolis ahead of WWE Royal Rumble weekend, including two former WWE stars.

According to PWInsider.com, Matt Cardona and Mickie James were both seen at WWE’s hotel on Friday. Cardona, who is married to WWE United States Champion Chelsea Green, has been vocal about his desire to compete in the Royal Rumble. However, there have been no reports confirming his participation, and if he is set to appear, WWE has kept it tightly under wraps.

As for Mickie James, she is married to SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis and serves as a coach on the upcoming WWE LFG series on A&E. James has previously made a surprise appearance in the Royal Rumble while holding the TNA Knockouts Championship, making her potential involvement this year even more intriguing.

Additionally, Jordynne Grace was reportedly spotted at the airport in Indianapolis. However, she has downplayed speculation by claiming on social media that she will be in Texas this weekend for her mother’s 50th birthday.