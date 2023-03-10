Possible Spoiler: Jade Cargill’s Mystery Opponent For AEW Dynamite

Taya Valkyrie has left Impact Wrestling.

At the TV tapings in Las Vegas last week, she put an end to her most recent run with the promotion, PWInsider.com reports. Impact has already filmed material that will be used to remove her from television.

Valkyrie joined Impact in 2022 after being released by WWE due to budget cuts the previous year.

According to the report, when they first broke the story on March 2, they were told that “Taya was not signed to Impact, and the word is that she is believed to be signing elsewhere.”

If Taya does join a major promotion, such as WWE or AEW, she will have to relinquish the MLW Featherweight Championship. Although she may return to WWE, it is unlikely because many fans were disappointed with how WWE booked her in NXT.

Days later, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill challenged a Canadian star to a match on next week’s Dynamite.

Valkyrie, a Canadian, could become the latest star to join All Elite Wrestling by being revealed as Jade’s mystery opponent.