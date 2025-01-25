Possible Spoiler On A Huge Title Match Being Planned For WWE WrestleMania 41

According to Fightful Select, WWE is planning a major championship match for WrestleMania 41 featuring reigning WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley against reigning Women’s Tag Team Champion Bianca Belair. Both superstars have consistently expressed interest in facing each other, but aside from a few brief teases, they have largely been kept apart in their respective storylines.

The report notes that while this match is being discussed, the plans are not finalized and could change at any time, as is often the case in WWE. Ripley and Belair were previously set to face off at Money in the Bank 2022 when Belair held the RAW Women’s Championship, but the match was scrapped after Ripley was sidelined due to injury. Belair instead defended her title against Carmella at that event.

WrestleMania 41 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. If finalized, this matchup would be one of the most anticipated bouts of the event.