New WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner is reportedly attending tonight’s NXT taping in Orlando, according to PWInsider. There is no confirmation that Steiner will be appearing but he is scheduled to be there.

Steiner and his brother Scott were inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame this past Friday. Rick’s son Bron Breakker won the NXT Championship back from Dolph Ziggler on last night’s RAW.

