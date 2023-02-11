Possible Spoiler on a WWE SmackDown Return Tonight

Ronda Rousey appears to be returning to WWE SmackDown tonight in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Rousey has been spotted in Connecticut, implying that she will be in town for SmackDown, according to a new report from PWInsider. Furthermore, Fightful Select reports that creative pitches for Rousey’s return have been made.

Rousey has not appeared on WWE TV since losing the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Charlotte Flair on December 30. She was advertised for the RAW 30th Anniversary special at one point, but she was removed from the list about a week before the event.

Rousey and Shayna Baszler are rumored to face WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY at WrestleMania 39, but there’s no word on what they might do at WWE Elimination Chamber on February 18, if at all.