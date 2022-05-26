Possible Spoiler on Another New Match Being Added to AEW Double or Nothing

Another match could be added to AEW’s packed Double Or Nothing card on Sunday.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Sting has been removed from the Double Or Nothing Fan Fest due to an injury and is not medically cleared to fly, as revealed by AEW on Wednesday night. Last week’s AEW Dynamite finished with Sting being attacked by Adam Cole, The Young Bucks, and Kyle O’Reilly, with O’Reilly “Pillmanizing” his leg while a steel chair was wrapped around it. It’s unclear whether this is a plot update or a legitimate injury.

According to Fightful Select, O’Reilly vs. Darby Allin has been discussed for Double Or Nothing. Allin is seeking vengeance for what O’Reilly has done to his tag team partner.

O’Reilly vs. Allin is expected to be announced during Friday’s live AEW Rampage episode. As of this writing, AEW hasn’t acknowledged the match, so it’s possible they’ll hold it for another night.

After Sting’s injury was reported on Wednesday night, Allin hinted a possible appearance at Double Or Nothing on Twitter.

“Trust me I got a plan heading into Sunday,” he wrote.

A mixed tag team match between Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti and AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky or Ethan Page is also expected to be confirmed for Double Or Nothing, possibly on Friday’s Rampage when Sky’s new title belt is unveiled. If the two matchups are announced on Rampage, Double Or Nothing will have a total of 13 matches.

Here is the current line-up coming out of Wednesday night’s go-home Dynamite:

AEW World Title Match

CM Punk vs. “Hangman” Adam Page (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Serena Deeb vs. Thunder Rosa (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Triple Threat

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks vs. Jurassic Express (c)

AEW TBS Title Match

Anna Jay vs. Jade Cargill (c)

The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Finals

Adam Cole vs. ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe

The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Finals

Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander or Ruby Soho

Anarchy In The Arena Match

The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard) vs. Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson

Trios Match

House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) vs. Death Triangle (PAC, Penta Oscuro, Rey Fenix)

Wardlow vs. MJF

If Wardlow wins, he will be granted his release from his contract with MJF. If MJF wins, Wardlow will be permanently banned from signing with AEW.

The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks

The Buy-In Pre-show

Hook and Danhausen vs. Tony Nese and Mark Sterling

