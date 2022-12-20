Possible Spoiler on Big Return For Tonight’s WWE RAW

According to reports, the former Bronson Reed of WWE NXT, now known as Jonah in NJPW and other promotions, will soon return to WWE.

The former NXT North American Champion has been linked to rumors that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H wants to bring him back to the company, but according to Fightful Select, talent now believes he is on the way back, with one source speculating that he could return to WWE very soon.

Since losing to Kazuchika Okada at NJPW’s Declaration of Power event on October 10, Jonah has not competed in any matches. Many people were impressed by Jonah’s NJPW run, which included an August push and victory over Okada.

It was also mentioned that there will be antics in The Miz and Dexter Lumis’ Winner Takes Ladder Match on RAW tonight, but it is unknown if Jonah will be involved.

