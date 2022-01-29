Possible Spoiler On Charlotte Flair’s Opponent For WWE WrestleMania 38

As PWMania.com previously reported, there is talk that Ronda Rousey will be returning to WWE at the 2022 Royal Rumble.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey is currently slated to be one of the top matches at WWE Wrestlemania 38.

Meltzer wrote the following:

“Most likely, the angle to set things in motion will take place at Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble, either during or after the Rumble match. Flair, the current SmackDown Women’s Champion, is in the match.”

Meltzer initially stated that Rousey was going to be part of the Smackdown brand moving forward to appease FOX. In addition to Wrestlemania 38, Rousey is expected to be part of next year’s Wrestlemania 39 event where she could end up facing Becky Lynch.