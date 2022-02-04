Possible Spoiler On Goldberg’s WWE TV Return

As reported before, it was revealed on Thursday that the working plan is for WWE Legend Goldberg to challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday 2/19 in Saudi Arabia.

In an update, Fightful reports that the current plan is for Goldberg to appear on tonight’s SmackDown to set up the match.

WWE previously announced that tonight’s SmackDown will feature Reigns in a segment with Paul Heyman, where Heyman “officially re-joins” The Tribal Chief and explains his actions from the Royal Rumble. Reigns is expected to address his WrestleMania 38 match with Brock Lesnar.

