Possible Spoiler on MJF Returning to AEW at All Out

Fans are still waiting to see MJF make his return to AEW TV as he hasn’t been seen since the post-Double or Nothing edition of Dynamite. During that episode, he did a work/shoot promo in which he vented his anger at the promotion, demanded that AEW President Tony Khan fire him, and called him a mark. Since then, he hasn’t been seen on AEW TV, so fans are still waiting to see him

According to earlier reports, MJF is expected to make his comeback to AEW in the near future.

At the upcoming AEW All Out event, there will be a Casino Ladder match, and a mystery man will play the role of the joker. In addition to Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta, the bout will also feature Penta Oscuro, Rey Fenix, Rush, Andrade El Idolo, and Dante Martin.

Dave Meltzer raised the possibility that MJF could be the mystery man in the match on today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer brought up the fact that CM Punk, who will challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Title at All Out, did chase MJF away from the ring after MJF delivered his infamous promo.

“And a mystery guy who could be whatever, a lot of people think it’s MJF…MJF is coming back, and a winner gets a title shot…MJF certainly makes as much sense as anyone, but I don’t know if they want to pull the trigger this early. Maybe they do because Tony (Khan) did say that after this show (All Out), they will be at 100%, and they will be the strongest unit as far as talent that they have ever had, 100%. He wouldn’t say what 100% means, but to me, 100% means MJF, and I already knew MJF was coming back soon. So, I don’t know if it’s gonna be this week. He’s definitely in the running if you’re gonna put odds on something, he’ll be the likely guy. I don’t know who’s out there on the free agent thing or on the roster who could be the mystery guy. He could pull it off, and it would work…if they want him to get into a championship match, this is a way to justify it.”

