Possible Spoiler On Rey Fenix’s WWE In-Ring Debut

WWE has officially announced that former AEW star Rey Fenix will make his in-ring debut for the company on this Friday’s episode of SmackDown. While his opponent has yet to be confirmed, backstage reports suggest that a high-profile matchup could be in the works.

According to WrestleVotes on a recent edition of SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Q&A, WWE had previously scripted a segment involving Nick Aldis and Andrade that was set to air on SmackDown three weeks ago during the taping in Italy. The planned segment would have featured Aldis informing Andrade that new talent was coming to SmackDown and that he wanted Andrade to be the one to work with them first. The segment was reportedly cut prior to airing, and no follow-up appeared in subsequent episodes.

WrestleVotes stated, “Don’t know for sure, but I can go back to the SmackDown three weeks ago, the one from Italy. Written in the show before the Liv Morgan vs. Jade Cargill match, there was to be a backstage segment with Nick Aldis telling Andrade that there are new talent coming to SmackDown, and he would want him to work with them first. That segment got cut. It was not supposed to be on last week’s show, so I don’t know where it stands. However, that would indicate to me that at least they had plans, at the minimum, for Andrade vs. Rey Fenix. We’ll see if that happens.”

If WWE follows through with the teased direction, Fenix’s first match could be a major showdown against fellow former AEW and lucha libre standout Andrade. With SmackDown just days away, fans won’t have to wait long to see how it unfolds.