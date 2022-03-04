Possible Spoiler On Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Plans

As we’ve noted, WWE recently announced that WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be a Title Unification match at WrestleMania 38, meaning there will be one champion at the end of the PPV. It was recently reported that there was a feeling within WWE that one champion is not feasible for RAW and SmackDown in the modern environment, mainly because of the networks, FOX and the USA Network, wanting their own top champion.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer reports that the winner of Lesnar vs. Reigns will be crowned the Unified WWE Champion, but internally it’s already conceded that the single unified champion is temporary.

A WWE source reportedly said:

“It will change (from one champion again) because it’s not plausible, not for either’s schedule, not for the networks, not for the long term.”

There’s no word yet on how WWE will get back to having two champions, or how long they will go with the single champion, but we will keep you updated.

