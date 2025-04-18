Possible Spoiler On Special Entrance At WWE WrestleMania 41

A WrestleMania tradition may be continuing this year as a potential spoiler suggests that Living Colour, the band behind CM Punk’s iconic theme song “Cult of Personality,” will be part of the event in a big way.

The band revealed on their official website that they’ll be performing in Las Vegas on April 18th at 9 PM at the Fremont Street Experience, right in the heart of WrestleMania 41 weekend. While not confirmed outright, speculation has been rampant regarding what this performance could mean.

According to PWInsider’s Mike Johnson, sources have indicated that the timing of the performance strongly implies that Living Colour will play Punk to the ring live at WrestleMania 41 during his WWE World Heavyweight Championship triple threat match against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins on Night 1 of the two-night event.

“The belief among those we’ve spoken to is the timing of Living Colour playing Freemont Street this Friday is for ‘the reasons you think,’” Johnson noted, confidently suggesting that fans can expect the band’s live return to the WrestleMania stage.

This wouldn’t be the first time Living Colour has played CM Punk to the ring. The group previously delivered a live rendition of “Cult of Personality” at WrestleMania 29 in 2013 for Punk’s iconic match against The Undertaker.

Reflecting on that moment this week, the band posted on X:

“12 yrs ago, April 7, 2013 we had the honor of performing Cult of Personality live at WrestleMania 29 at MetLife Stadium for @CMPunk’s legendary match against The Undertaker. An unforgettable night, an iconic moment we’ll never forget!”

With anticipation for Punk’s WrestleMania return at a fever pitch, a live performance by Living Colour would add another layer of spectacle and nostalgia to what’s already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about matches of the year.