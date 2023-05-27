Possible Spoiler On The 2023 WWE Money In The Bank Winner, Rumored Match Participants

LA Knight is one of the names considered a strong contender for the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match winner.

WWE will begin holding MITB qualifiers on Monday’s post-Night of Champions episode of RAW. Knight, Damian Priest, Bobby Lashley, and Matt Riddle were “almost confirmed” for the match a week or so ago, according to WWE insider @BoozerRasslin.

According to the source, other “solid names” being discussed for the men’s MITB match include Cody Rhodes, Finn Balor, Chad Gable, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. It was noted that these names had all been discussed, but nothing was finalized.

Furthermore, @WRKDWrestling has also reported that Rhodes, Knight, and Gable, as well as Dominik Mysterio, are being considered for the match. It was also stated that Gable has been discussed as a possible match winner.

It was also mentioned that the match could end up with only six participants. WWE used 7 for women and 8 for men in 2022, 8 for women and 8 for men in 2021, and 6 for women and 6 for men in 2020.

These MITB 2023 plans were all based on early drafts.

Regarding rumors that WWE would choose Knight as the MITB winner, @BoozerRasslin stated that while Knight was a top contender, the winner would be decided during the build-up to the big event.

The 2023 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event is set to take place on Saturday, July 1 at The O2 Arena in London, England.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.